YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP's Chandrakant Patil blames Sanjay Raut for rebellion in Shiv Sena

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 21: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday blamed Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for the current political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

    "We are minutely observing the turn of events. It's a little premature to say that it'll lead to any changes. It's a handle-with-care situation. We have to see it very keenly. We are observing all situations," said Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on political turmoil in the state.

    Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil
    Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

    Responding to the allegations of BJP involvement in the crisis, Patil said "problems have cropped up in their party only due to instigating statements of Sanjay Raut. People won't tolerate - Eknath Shinde's rebellion is an example. Sanjay Raut should speak politely. He doesn't need to speak harshly on every matter."

    On Devendra Fadnavi's reported Delhi visit, Patil said "It is our tradition that we need to go to our national leaders with sweets, after winning an election. Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi."

    "When Nana Patole spoke about the Centre's intervention in Vidhan Parishad, I said that a script needs to be prepared after loss and he had already prepared it. Similarly, Sanjay Raut is writing the script of this rebellion (Eknath Shinde's), "he added.

    The Maharashtra government is facing a crisis after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado with 10 party MLAs in tow. Shinde is learnt to be in Gujarat's Surat, apparently upset with being sidelined by the party.

    Comments

    More SANJAY RAUT News  

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut political crisis shiv sena maharashtra

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X