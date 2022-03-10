BJP Ruling States in India 2022 | List of BJP Ruling States in India 2022

List of BJP ruled states in India in 2022 after winning four states out of five

New Delhi, Mar 10: With the registering victorious in four out of five states in the assembly elections, the BJP has continued to be a dominant force in Indian politics.

So, how many states is the saffron party is currently ruling in the country? As the BJP has retained the four states that it was in power, the number of the states ruled by the BJP remains at 18. Here is the list of states ruled by the BJP and non-BJP parties in alphabetical order:

S.No. State / Union Territory Governing alliance Other Parties 1 Andhra Pradesh YSRCP TDP nishan+JSP+INC+PRP+CPI+CPM 2 Arunachal Pradesh BJP

JD(U)+NPP INC+PPA 3 Assam BJP+AGP+UPPL INC+AIUDF+BPF+RD+AJP+CPI+CPI(M)+RJD+JDPP+ANP+AGM+CPI-ML — 4 Bihar BJP+JD(U)+HAM+VIP RJD+INC+CPI(ML)L+CPI+CPI(M) — 5 Chhattisgarh INC BJP JCC+BSP 6 Delhi AAP BJP INC 7 Goa BJP GFP+INC+NCP — 8 Gujarat BJP INC+BTP+NCP — 9 Haryana BJP+JJP INC+INLD+HLP — 10 Himachal Pradesh BJP INC+CPI(M) — 11 Jammu and Kashmir[2] President's Rule — — 12 Jharkhand JMM+INC+RJD+NCP+CPI(M)L BJP+AJSU — 13 Karnataka BJP INC+JD(S)+BSP AIADMK 14 Kerala CPI(M)+CPI + Others (LDF) INC+ OTH (UDF) 15 Madhya Pradesh BJP INC+BSP — 16 Maharashtra SS+INC+NCP+BVA+PJPP+KSP+PWPWP BJP+ RPI+JSS AIMIM+CPI(M)+MNS 17 Manipur BJP+NPP+LJP INC+NPF AITC 18 Meghalaya NPP+UDP+PDF+HSPDP+BJP INC+NCP+KHNAM — 19 Mizoram MNF+BJP ZPM+INC — 20 Nagaland NDPP+BJP NPF INC 21 Odisha BJD BJP INC+CPI(M) 22 Puducherry AINRC+BJP INC+DMK ADMK 23 Punjab AAP INC+LIP SAD, BJP 24 Rajasthan INC+RLD BJP CPI(M)+RLP+BTP 25 Sikkim SKM+BJP SDF — 26 Tamil Nadu DMK+VCK+INC+CPI(M)+CPI AIADMK+PMK+BJP — 27 Telangana TRS AIMIM BJP+TDP+CPI(M)AIFB+MBT+TJS+INC 28 Tripura BJP+IPFT CPI(M) INC 29 Uttar Pradesh BJP SP+BSP+INC+SBSP — 30 Uttarakhand BJP INC — 31 West Bengal AITC+GJM (T) BJP ISF