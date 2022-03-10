YouTube
    List of BJP ruled states in India in 2022 after winning four states out of five

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: With the registering victorious in four out of five states in the assembly elections, the BJP has continued to be a dominant force in Indian politics.

    BJP Ruling States in India 2022 | List of BJP Ruling States in India 2022

    So, how many states is the saffron party is currently ruling in the country? As the BJP has retained the four states that it was in power, the number of the states ruled by the BJP remains at 18. Here is the list of states ruled by the BJP and non-BJP parties in alphabetical order:

    S.No. State / Union Territory Governing alliance Other Parties
    1 Andhra Pradesh YSRCP TDP nishan+JSP+INC+PRP+CPI+CPM
    2 Arunachal Pradesh BJP
    		 JD(U)+NPP INC+PPA
    3 Assam BJP+AGP+UPPL INC+AIUDF+BPF+RD+AJP+CPI+CPI(M)+RJD+JDPP+ANP+AGM+CPI-ML
    4 Bihar BJP+JD(U)+HAM+VIP RJD+INC+CPI(ML)L+CPI+CPI(M)
    5 Chhattisgarh INC BJP JCC+BSP
    6 Delhi AAP BJP INC
    7 Goa BJP GFP+INC+NCP
    8 Gujarat BJP INC+BTP+NCP
    9 Haryana BJP+JJP INC+INLD+HLP
    10 Himachal Pradesh BJP INC+CPI(M)
    11 Jammu and Kashmir[2] President's Rule
    12 Jharkhand JMM+INC+RJD+NCP+CPI(M)L BJP+AJSU
    13 Karnataka BJP INC+JD(S)+BSP AIADMK
    14 Kerala CPI(M)+CPI + Others (LDF) INC+ OTH (UDF)
    15 Madhya Pradesh BJP INC+BSP
    16 Maharashtra SS+INC+NCP+BVA+PJPP+KSP+PWPWP BJP+ RPI+JSS AIMIM+CPI(M)+MNS
    17 Manipur BJP+NPP+LJP INC+NPF AITC
    18 Meghalaya NPP+UDP+PDF+HSPDP+BJP INC+NCP+KHNAM
    19 Mizoram MNF+BJP ZPM+INC
    20 Nagaland NDPP+BJP NPF INC
    21 Odisha BJD BJP INC+CPI(M)
    22 Puducherry AINRC+BJP INC+DMK ADMK
    23 Punjab AAP INC+LIP SAD, BJP
    24 Rajasthan INC+RLD BJP CPI(M)+RLP+BTP
    25 Sikkim SKM+BJP SDF
    26 Tamil Nadu DMK+VCK+INC+CPI(M)+CPI AIADMK+PMK+BJP
    27 Telangana TRS AIMIM BJP+TDP+CPI(M)AIFB+MBT+TJS+INC
    28 Tripura BJP+IPFT CPI(M) INC
    29 Uttar Pradesh BJP SP+BSP+INC+SBSP
    30 Uttarakhand BJP INC
    31 West Bengal AITC+GJM (T) BJP ISF

    X