BJP retains Keshav Prasad Maurya as deputy CM: 7 things to know about his political career, life

Lucknow, Mar 25: Despite poll defeat, Keshav Prasad Maurya took oath as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The BJP has reposed faith in Maurya, a prominent OBC face of the BJP government. Maurya's appointment also holds significance amid the recent rebellion of several OBC leaders including Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan. The saffron party party does not want send a very bad signal to OBC voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Maurya political career

Since 1980s, Maurya has been associated with the RSS and the VHP-Bajrang Dal. He held the posts of Nagar Karyawah and VHP Pranth Sanghathan Mantri, among others.

Maurya was active in the gauraksha (cow-protection) movements. He also participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. In the BJP, Maurya has been the regional (Kashi) coordinator of the backward class cell and the BJP Kisan Morcha.

He has contested the 2002, 2007 and 2012 assembly elections and was the sitting MLA from Sirathu assembly constituency before getting elected as MP from the Phulpur seat in 2014 with a thumping five lakh votes and over 52 per cent votes.

In April 2016, he was made the state president of BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Under his leadership, the BJP registered a historic victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. After the election results were out, he was considered a strong contender for the post of Chief Minister.

On 18 March 2017, he was appointed as the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He became the first MLA of BJP from Sirathu Tahseel in the year 2012. It was the first time when any MLA of BJP was elected from Sirathu Tahseel. And after two and half-year he became the MP from Phoolpur from BJP. He got the ministries of public works department (PWD), food processing, entertainment tax and public enterprises department.

Life

A farmers son, Maurya was born on May 7, 1969, in Kaushambi district. His father was a farmer and had a tea shop in Sirathu Nagar and his mother is a housewife. Maurya has two brothers -- Sukh Lal and Rajendra Kumar and three sisters -- Sumitra Devi, Kamlesh Kumari and Asha Devi.

Know all about Keshav Prasad

He got married in 1985 to Rajkumari Devi and the couple has two sons Ashish Kumar Maurya and Yogesh Kumar Maurya.

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 16:52 [IST]