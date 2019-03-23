  • search
    BJP releases 6th candidate list, fields Jayant Sinha from Hazaribagh

    New Delhi, Mar 23: BJP on Saturday announced 48 more candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019 fielding Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh's Morena, Shripad Naik from north Goa and Narendra Keshav Sawaikar from south Goa.

    Union Minister JP Nadda
    Out of 48 candidates, two are from Goa, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 from Gujarat, 10 from Jharkhand, 4 from Himachal Pradesh and two from Karnataka. The party dropped two veterans, Karia Munda from Khunti in Jharkhand and Shanta Kumar from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

    The party is fielding Union Minister Jayant Sinha from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

    The BJP has fielded MP Anurag Thakur from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Suresh Kashyap from Shimla, Kishan Kapoor from Kangra. Among those contesting from Jharkhand include Sunil Soren from Dumka, Nishikant Dubey from Godda, and Pashupati Nath Singh from Dhanbad.

    With these names, the BJP has so far declared a total of 297 candidates out of which one is an independent candidate to which the party has decided to support in the forthcoming general elections.

    BJP also released its list of six candidates legislative assembly bye-polls in Gujarat and Goa candidates.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
