    BJP ready to hold virtual rallies if needed amid Omicron scare

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready for virtual election rallies if the need arises due to stricter restrictions amid concerns over the spread of Omicron.

    Representational Image

    "Election commission will make a decision on election rallies, we will follow the guidelines. BJP is ready for virtual election rallies, we'd held virtual election rallies during West Bengal elections," Union Minister and BJP election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said today.

    "During the pandemic, when all political parties in the world were in hibernation, even at that time BJP workers and supporters were working on virtual platforms," he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 17:21 [IST]
    X