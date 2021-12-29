Assembly Election 2022: Personnel deployed on election duty to be eligible for precaution dose

PM Modi undertakes road journey from Kanpur to Lucknow due to bad weather: Official

Keep UP Additional Chief Home Secretary Awasthi away from poll process: Cong to EC

UP Polls: Priyanka in Firozabad to continue women centric campaign

BJP ready to hold virtual rallies if needed amid Omicron scare

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready for virtual election rallies if the need arises due to stricter restrictions amid concerns over the spread of Omicron.

"Election commission will make a decision on election rallies, we will follow the guidelines. BJP is ready for virtual election rallies, we'd held virtual election rallies during West Bengal elections," Union Minister and BJP election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said today.

"During the pandemic, when all political parties in the world were in hibernation, even at that time BJP workers and supporters were working on virtual platforms," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 17:21 [IST]