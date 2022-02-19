Chandigarh DSP files case against Sidhu for not issuing apology over remarks against police

BJP to give free LPG gas cylinder on Holi, Diwali every year if voted to power in UP: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 19: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the BJP will provide free LPG gas cylinders on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year if it is voted to power in UP again.

Addressing a rally in Colonelganj, Gonda, Rajnath said "Poll analysts and survey agencies have stated that in the first two phases, BJP is getting more or less the same number of seats it won in the last Assembly elections.

"If voted to power in UP again, BJP Govt will provide free LPG gas cylinder on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year," he added.

"India is no longer a weak country. It has emerged as strong country. Earlier, the world would not listen when India said something at global platforms. Today, the world listens to India attentively when it speaks," Rajnath further said.

Slamming the Opposition Congress, Rajnath said "He (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) said that China & Pakistan became friends after Narendra Modi became PM of India. He has not studied the history of ancient India, he should at least study the history of modern India".

"Jawaharlal Nehru was PM when Pakistan handed over illegally-occupied territory of Shaksgam Valley to China. Indira Gandhi was PM when Karakoram Highway was built in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.Manmohan Singh, not Modi Ji was PM when construction on CPEC began," he said.

"It pains to see Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying in parliament that a large number of Indian soldiers & only 3-4 Chinese soldiers died in the (Galwan) clash. Despite being defence minister, I didn't reply because PM said let people speak. But we know the reality," he added.

"Soon after Rahul Gandhi made this statement in in parliament, an investigative journalist of Australia reported that 38-50 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan clash," he further said.

Know all about Raj Nath Singh

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 15:40 [IST]