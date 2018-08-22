BJP Old headquarters Ashok Road too remembers the former PM

New Delhi, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give away Asthi Kalash of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to all state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party at 11 Ashok Road, the old headquarters of the party from where it has wrested power at the centre. The BJP wants to do all important work from this office including election preparations.

As the One India wrote earlier, all the important decisions will be taken from there only and all important meetins will take place here only. The BJP has plans to take his ashes to 100 rivers of the country as it was proposed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aadityanath. The BJP also plans to organize emersion of his ashes at maximum possible district and taluka so people can join it. BJP wants to keep the memory of people afresh about Vajpayee

Prime Minister Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leader along with all state presidents will be present at the Ashok Road office to take the Asthi Kalash. They will take it to state capital, districts, district panchayat and gram panchayat.

The district from where he was elected to become the Prime minister of the country that is Lucknow too will have an elaborate programme where an all-parting mourning prayer will be organized to commemorate the former PM on August 23 and his ashes will also be immersed in the Gomti River. The BJP said that not only the family members of the departed sole will be present on the occasion but Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, chief minister of the state Yogi Adityanath and party president Mahendra Nath Pandey will be present.