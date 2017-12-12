BJP not talking about corruption, says Rahul Gandhi in first press conference as Congress President

In the first press conference as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP government is not talking about corruption or farmers in his rallies. He was addressing media persons in Ahmedabad on the last day of the Gujarat election campaign.

He said, "In last 22 years Modi Ji and Rupani ji have initiated only one-sided development here for only for 5-10 people. Not everyone has been given their rights."

On his visits to temples in the state, he said, " Whenever I went to a temple I just prayed for a 'Sunehra Bhavishya' for the people of Gujarat, a better development here. Is it wrong to go to a temple?"

Rahul Gandhi assured that if came to power Congress will take decisions after consulting with the people of Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Whatever decision we will make about Gujarat, it will only be done after talking to the people of Gujarat, after listening to their voices. No decision will be taken unilaterally."

Making an observation about the ongoing campaign, Rahul Gandhi said, " People of Gujarat are very intelligent, they can see that PM Modi is not talking about corruption or farmers in his rallies. There is a massive undercurrent, I am actually little surprised, I had expected BJP to fight with more strength."

Speaking about Mani Shankar Aiyar's Neech Aadmi remark, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that he will not tolerate such things. " Modi ji is after all the Prime Minister of India, though what all Modi ji said about Dr.Manmohan Singh is also not acceptable," he added.

OneIndia News