BJP national executive meet on September 8-9

New Delhi, Aug 23: The national executive of the BJP will meet for two days in September, ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in three states later this year followed by the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The meeting has been scheduled for September 8 and 9 in New Delhi.

The meet which was supposed to be held on August 18-19 was cancelled, after the demise of its veteran leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The last meeting of the national executive, a platform for the Bharatiya Janata Party to set its national political agenda, had taken place in September last year.

According to the BJP's party constitution, the national executive should meet every three months, but sources said the meeting was delayed as party president Amit Shah was traveling across the country to gear up the organisational machinery for the important upcoming elections.

Some important decisions and road map for the next general elections expected to be decided in this meeting. The party is expected to get feedback from its chief ministers of the ruling states and deputy chief ministers where it is in coalitions. The state BJP presidents were also suppose to present stock of the situation in their respective states.

Assembly polls are due in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year, while the general election is scheduled for next year.