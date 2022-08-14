India
    BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh leads tiranga motorcycle rally

    Jaipur, Aug 14: BJP leader and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday led a 'tiranga' motorcycle rally from Amber to Amar Jawan Jyoti here. BSF and CRPF jawans as well as groups of youths participated in the event.

    Rajyavardhan leads tiranga rally

    The rally of hundreds of motorcyclists started from Amber in the morning and covered Jal Mahal, Subhash Chowk, Hawa Mahal, Chauda Rasta, Albert Hall, Birla Mandir, Rambagh circle before reaching Amar Jawan Jyoti where Rathore paid tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath.

    The participants were carrying tricolours and shouting patriotic slogans.

    "It was a successful rally in which CRPF, BSF, groups of bikers, youths, elderly, all were associated. There is an excellent environment of patriotism in the country and the youth want to contribute to strengthen the country," Rather, who is an MP from Jaipur Rural, said.

    "Patriotism is there in the hearts of all of us, but this is an occasion where it can be displayed," the former union minister said.

    Rathore said Prime Minister Modi wants that the tricolor should reach every house.

    He said the country is progressing and getting strengthened under the leadership of Modi.

    "If there is a stable government in any country in the world, it is in India," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
