BJP MLA's daughter quarrels with cops after fined for overspeeding

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Jun 10: Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter Renuka Limbavali was caught arguing with the cops in a viral video doing rounds on internet. She was fined for overspeeding and not for jumping the traffic signal as reported by some media.

"You are filing a case for overtaking an ACP [Assistant Commissioner of Police] vehicle. This is an MLA vehicle. For your information, this is an MLA vehicle. I have not driven my vehicle rashly," she said in the clip.

On asking who her father is, she said, "my father is Aravind Limbavali." The incident occurred when her white BMW was stopped by the traffic cops. However, sources have informed the Indian Express that her car was stopped over a previous traffic violation.

She was also accused of abusing media people for covering the incident.

Bjp Minister Arvind Limbavali daughter "Do you know who my father is?" VVIP culture menace pic.twitter.com/3mQE67e7we — Yamnaye (@MayaAscension) June 10, 2022

Later, MLA Aravind Limbavalli apologised on behalf of his daughter. "There are reports of my daughter insulting and misbehaving with cops and media people. I have seen the clip. She has used 'sir' while all through the argument. In case her action or words have hurt anyone I sincerely apologise," he said.

Her high-handed quarrel has met with a lot of criticism on social media.

"This was a case of rash driving, she (MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter) was stopped by police. Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went," State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in the clip.

Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 14:05 [IST]