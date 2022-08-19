India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    BJP MLA threatens to damage venue of show by Munawar Faruqui, taken into preventive custody

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Aug 19: BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh was on Friday taken into preventive custody by the police here when he tried to reach the venue of a show by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

    Telangana T Raja Singh

    Singh allegedly threatening to cause damage at the venue at Madhapur near here has gone viral since the last few days, the police told PTI.

    Faruqui's show is scheduled for Saturday.

    Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, was taken into preventive custody from his residence at Mangalhat in the old city and would be released, the police said.

    Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views, alleged that Faruqui had insulted Hindu Gods in his show in the past and that had attracted police cases.

    The MLA took exception to ruling TRS working president and State Minister K T Rama Rao reportedly extending an invite to Faruqui.

    This is a reference to Rama Rao's comments last year that Hyderabad is a true cosmopolitan city which welcomes all cultures and criticism and that the shows of the likes of Munawar Faruqui are not cancelled.

    Raja Singh claimed that talented artistes from Telangana should be encouraged, instead of inviting someone who insults God.

    Urging Rama Rao and the DGP to cancel permission to Faruqui's show, he said the developments would be "different" otherwise.

    Comments

    More BJP News  

    Read more about:

    bjp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X