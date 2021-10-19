Suicide not murder says Mamata Banerjee on death of BJP leader

BJP MLA from Ayodhya sentenced to 5 years in prison for producing fake mark sheet to get college admission

India

oi-Prakash KL

Ayodhya, Oct 19: A special court has sentenced five years in jail for Indra Pratap Tiwari, BJP MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya in a 28-year-old case for getting admitted to a college through a fake mark sheet in the year 1992.

He was sent to jail after special judge Puja Singh announced the verdict. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on him.

In 1992, the then Principal of Saket Degree College in Ayodhya Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi had lodged a complaint against Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khabbu Tiwari at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station.

As per the FIR, the MLA had failed in the second year of graduation but took admission to the next class by producing a fake mark sheet in 1990. The charge sheet was filed after 13 years in the case.

The trial continued with the preparation of secondary copies of all the court documents as several original documents disappeared from the records.

The plaintiff, Tripathi, passed away during the trial. Mahendra Kumar Agrawal, the then Dean of Saket College, and other witnesses testified against Tiwari. With inputs from PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:26 [IST]