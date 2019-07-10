BJP MLA brandishes guns & dances in Gangs of Wasseypur style

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Dehradun, July 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA Pranav Singh Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns.

Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not."

The suspended BJP MLA has again coated himself into controversy for his indiscipline behaviour.

This time the MLA is in the news for dancing to Bollywood item numbers while brandishing guns. In a video that has gone viral, Champion can be seen dancing Gangs of Wasseypur style with arms and using filthy languages.

Pranav Singh Champion along with his supporters can be seen in the video celebrating his homecoming after a leg operation. He is seen brandishing four guns while shaking a leg to Bollywood numbers.

BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

According to reports, the BJP has taken serious note of Pranav Singh Champion's video. He currently stands suspended from the party for three months. A party disciplinary committee will look into the latest indiscretion, after speaking to the state unit.

Earlier, a video of Pranav Singh Champion went viral in which he was heard threatening to kill a journalist. After the incident, the journalist had lodged a complaint against Singh in the Chanakyapuri police station in Delhi.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Naresh Bansal, acting on the complaint, had suspended Pranav Singh for three months from primary membership of the party on June 22 on charges of misbehaviour with journalists.