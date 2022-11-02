For Quick Alerts
BJP manifesto for Himachal Pradesh elections on Friday
New Delhi, Nov 02: BJP president J P Nadda will release on Friday the party's 'vision document' (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.
The elections to the 68-member assembly is scheduled for November 12.
Party sources said Nadda would release the manifesto in Shimla on November 4.
They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least two public meetings each on November 5 and 9, news agency PTI reported.
Repeat BJP in Himachal, Congress is 'ma-beta party’: Amit shah
On Saturday, he will address rallies in Mandi and Solan, they said.
The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle by breaking the precedent of the incumbent being voted out.
