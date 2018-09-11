BJP issues a 24-point programme; RSS, temples and beneficiaries to be reached out

New Delhi, Sep 11: In its bid to prepare the party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its booth committee workers not only to be in constantly touch with the local Sangh Pariwar leaders but also temple, ashram (hermitage), math (Hindu convent) and priests of the local temple. They have also been given instruction to organize a booth-level convention of beneficiaries of government schemes.

The BJP has issued a 24-point programme to its workers at the booth management level that also included formation of a Polling Booth Committee as per the new booth numbers. The party document tells providing responsibility of five booths to mandal level workers including BJP's different morcha workers. Every Booth Committee has been asked to collect booth wise data of the two past Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from the district president. They have also to do grading of these booths in A, B, C D category and responsibility of D grade booths should be given to workers while C category booths to be given to office bearer of the party.

Also Read | 2019 Lok Sabha Election: Amit Shah's tenure as BJP chief extended, internal polls deferred

Membership list has to be verified and new members have to be made at the booth level. Every booth must make 20 new member that must includes 10 SC and 10 OBC members. The party also has provided a number on which membership of the BJP can be sought by giving missed call. They have to organize booth wise meeting.

The BJP document tells there must be 2-3 such booth members who can keep the booth lively. They have to organize six programmes so a booth programme chief has to be nominated. The programme included facilitating people to listen Man Ki Baat programme at 11 AM on every month's last Sunday. The list of the booth committee members have to be sent to the state offices. They have to be in touch with Sangh Pariwar workers of the area.

The booth workers have also been asked to contact PACS, dairy, Cooperative Banks and members of other cooperative institutions to make them members of the BJP. Members of the self-help group of the area have to be contacted and made members as well, NGOs have to be contacted. Local temple, Hindu Convents (Math), Ashrams and priests to be contacted by the BJP booth committee. As far as the villages are concerned all winners and defeated Village heads and its members to be reached out.

They have also been asked to poach booth workers from other political parties to make them member of the BJP. A list of smart phone users have to be made to create a sector wise whatsAapp group, list of five bike riding worker and poll symbol of BJP lotus has to be painted at five places in every booth area. Booth wise list of beneficiaries has to be made and they all need to be convened at one place. One of the workers who got the benefit of the any scheme of the government has to be appointed as Labharthi Pramukh (Vikas Doot). The last thing that they have been asked to is reexamining the voter list, new names to be added by filling form 6 or online filling form 6.