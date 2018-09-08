  • search

2019 Lok Sabha Election: Amit Shah's tenure as BJP chief extended, internal polls deferred

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of national president Amit Shah, putting off its organisational elections, reports said on Saturday.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    Shah's tenure was set to end in January, but the BJP in its national executive meeting decided that he should continue until the end of the polls.

    Also Read 'Sadaiv Atal' theme of national executive; Shah asks workers to take vow for victory

    Amit Shah replaced Rajnath Singh as the president of the party in August 2014. Shah was elected unopposed as the party president on January 24, 2016, for a second term, this time for a full tenure of three years. His second term will end on January 26, 2019.

    Shah is regarded as the prime minister's most trusted lieutenant.

    Also Read BJP executive meet: We will come with an absolute majority, says Amit Shah

    Before he shifted to Delhi in 2011 after becoming general secretary of the party, Amit Shah had been active for three decades in the ABVP and the BJP.

    Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Saturday sounded the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, reportedly saying at a crucial party meeting that the BJP would come back to power with an absolute majority.

    At the BJP meeting, which was presided by the party chief, leaders also pledged to work to ensure that the party returns to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election with more seats than it won in 2014.

    Read more about:

    amit shah 2019 lok sabha elections

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue