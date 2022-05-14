Who is Manik Saha? The new chief minister of Tripura

Agartala, May 14: The BJP government announced that Manik Saha will be the new Chief Minister. The announcement came just few hours after Biplab Kumar Deb submitted his resignation to the governor of the state.

Reacting to the development, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury The Biplab Kumar Deb government could not fulfil a single promise given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then BJP president Amit Shah. That's why the BJP central leadership replaced him.

State Congress president Birajit Sinha said changing the CM before the Assembly election is nothing but an attempt of the BJP to befool the people of the state.

The change of guard just ahead of the Assembly election seems to be a face-saving exercise by the BJP. But it will not serve any purpose as the party will be defeated, Trinamool Congress president Subal Bhowmik said.

Deb's tenure was marked by "attacks" on opposition activists and "murder of democracy" in Tripura, the TMC's central leaders said in Kolkata.

"Leaders have started leaving Tripura BJP. The reading was there on the wall. The BJP has understood that they will not win the elections," Sushmita Dev told News 18.

"Hooliganism at best! From Ram Prasad Pal to several other BJP MLAs, Ministers and leaders - breaking into chaos after Biplab Deb's resignation proves once again that the state, under BJP, is headed to its darkest times!," tweeted TMC.

Hooliganism at best!



From Ram Prasad Pal to several other @BJP4Tripura MLAs, Ministers and leaders - breaking into chaos after @BjpBiplab's resignation proves once again that the state, under BJP, is headed to its darkest times!#ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/VdZ1SW4aRW — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) May 14, 2022

