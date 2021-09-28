BJP government in Karnataka mulling enacting law against religious conversion

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 28: The BJP government in Karnataka is mulling enacting a law to regulate religious conversion in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question on alleged incidents of religious conversions in Kalaburagi and Byadarahalli in Karnataka, Bommai said, "Such things (conversions) are happening here and there. Couple of days ago I gave appropriate directions to district administrations not to allow any religious conversion through inducement or by force, as it is illegal,"

He adds, "As several such incidents are happening, we are seriously considering a law against religious conversion through inducement or by force."

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had last week told the legislative assembly that the government was considering bringing an anti-conversion law after BJP MLA from Hosadurga Goolihatti Shekhar said his mother was converted to Christianity.

"Christian missionaries are indulging in rampant religious conversions in Hosadurga constituency. They have got as many as 18 to 20,000 people converted to Christianity from the Hindu religion. The Christian missionaries have converted my mother and she has been told not to wear 'kumkum' (Vermillion) on forehead," the IANS had quoted the BJP leader as saying.

"The ring tone of my mother's cell phone has also been changed to Christian prayers. We are finding it difficult to perform 'puja' (worship) at home. It has been very difficult for us. If we try to tell her anything she says that she will end her life," Goolihatti Shekar added.

It has to be noted that BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh already have laws to prevent forcible religious conversion. (With inputs from PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 17:00 [IST]