YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP failed to provide electricity 24X7, AAP will if it comes to power in Goa: Arvind Kejriwal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 26: Goa's power minister admitted that his party has failed to provide 24X7 electricity but the AAP will ensure "free and uninterrupted" power if it forms the government in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    His remarks came after Delhi Power minister Satyender Jain and his Goan counterpart Nilesh Cabral debated on Monday on power issues of the state.

    "Excellent debate between Delhi and Goa power ministers. Good for democracy. Nilesh Cabral admitted that BJP failed to provide 24x7 electricity to Goans after so many yrs of rule. BJP also won't provide free electricity. Satyender Jain promised free and uninterrupted power in Goa too, like Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

    Manipur govt to appoint Tokyo Olymics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of PoliceManipur govt to appoint Tokyo Olymics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police

    Kejriwal, during his visit to Goa on July 14, had said each family in the state will get up to 300 units of electricity free per month if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the state Assembly elections, due in February next year. In 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the AAP had drawn a blank.

    More GOA News  

    Read more about:

    goa arvind kejriwal bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 19:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X