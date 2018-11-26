BJP doesn't have patent on Ram Mandir: Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti

"Yes, I appreciate Uddhav Thackeray for his effort. BJP doesn't have a patent on Ram Mandir, Lord Ram is of all. I appeal to everyone including SP, BSP, Akali Dal, Owaisi, Azam Khan etc to come forward and support the construction of the temple," Bharti, a minister in the Modi government, said.

Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav had said that the present government at the Centre is strong (in terms of numbers) and asked that if this government does not build the temple, which government will do. He attacked the government over the delay in the construction of the Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992. He had said bringing a law on the temple's construction may have been difficult during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term as it was a coalition government then. But the current government is strong, he said.

Demands for Ram Temple construction have gained momentum

Earlier this month, Bharti said that she is ready to do everything for the construction of the temple. Bharti said, "The construction of Ram Temple is my dream and whatever initiative is required from my end I am ready for it."

The Supreme Court

It is to be noted here that Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases will be heard by an appropriate bench in the first week of January 2019. In the last few weeks, voices are emerging within the BJP demanding early construction of the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Even the RSS had expressed dissappointment at the Supreme Court for delaying the hearing on the matter.