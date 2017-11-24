BJP distances itself from AIADMK symbol row, dubs Dinakaran's allegation 'laughable'

Hitting back at TTV Dinakaran for saying that the Centre had a role to play in OPS-EPS faction of the AIADMK being given the two leaves symbol, the BJP on Friday said that Sasikala faction's allegations were "laughable".

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that the decision was taken by the Election Commission, which functions "autonomously".

"Dhinakaran's claim that Centre had a role is completely laughable. Election Commission is a constitutional body and has rightly decided to give the symbol to the EPS-OPS group because they today represent the real party, they have complete ranks of leadership in the official camp and they also have all the elected MLAs there," Rao told ANI.

Dinakaran had on Thursday said alleged that the Centre influenced the EC's decision in the case.

In a major setback to jailed All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, the faction of Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam got the party's original two leaves symbol which had been frozen by the Election Commission eight months ago.

Election Commission stated that the group led by E Madhusudhanan (EPS-OPS faction) would be entitled to use the name of the party 'AIADMK' and its reserved symbol 'two leaves'.

The EC had concluded hearing the AIADMK symbol case and reserved the order on November 8. At the seventh hearing, the rival E K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam and the Sasikala Natarajan factions concluded their arguments. The Sasikala faction wanted to counter certain points raised by the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction but was asked by EC to give it in writing. Initially, two factions led by Panneerselvam and Sasikala had staked claim to the 'two leaves' symbol. The poll panel had frozen it, pending the decision on their pleas.

