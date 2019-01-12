BJP dismisses SP-BSP tie-up as 'a desperate effort for survival'

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 12: As BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav announced their tie-up for Lok Sabha elections on Saturday in Lucknow BJP leaders dismissed the tie-up as "a desperate effort for survival".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, that there are alliances being formed to overthrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi "because he is running a corruption-free and stable government".

Also read: Mayawati explains why SP-BSP did not include Congress as alliance

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance as "a desperate effort for survival".

He said, "The SP BSP alliance is for their survival, it's not in the interest of the country or Uttar Pradesh," he said at a media briefing on the second day of BJP's national council meeting in Delhi. Prasad exuded confidence that the BJP will sweep the polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the SP-BSP alliance.

I welcome the alliance of the SP and the BSP for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 12 January 2019