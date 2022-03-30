BJP demands 'unconditional apology' from Arvind Kejriwal for mocking Kashmiri Pandits

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded "unconditional apology" from Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly "ridiculing" the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said "We held protest against the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mocked and made fun of massacre of Kashmiri Pandits (in Vidhan Sabha). We demand unconditional apology from him & until he issues an apology our protests will continue."

Kejriwal's remarks is an attempt to "whitewash the genocide", he said. "This attempt to whitewash the genocide is injustice on a civilisation. It is a time-tested tactic of urban naxals. Our protest is not against any party and this is not merely regarding 'The Kashmir Files'. This protest is against the inhuman mindset of Kejriwal who denies the Hindu genocide in Kashmir," Surya said.

Describing Kejriwal as a habitual offender, Surya, the BJP MP from Bengluru, said Kejriwal always places his petty politics and his political interest over and above the interest of the nation.

"The AAP has questioned time and again the commitment and integrity of the security forces. He (Kejriwal) has made it clear multiple times that the policy of the AAP has always been in favour of terrorists," he said.

The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a word of wars over 'The Kashmir Files' movie, with Kejriwal recently attacking the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly over the issue.

The BJP leaders and workers have been assailing Kejriwal and accusing him of "mocking" the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and terming the movie based on their "genocide" in Kashmir a lie.