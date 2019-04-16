BJP demands arrest of Bangladeshi actor who has been campaigning for TMC

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Apr 16: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday approached the Election Commission over the TMC using Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed to campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Bangladeshi film star was seen seeking votes for TMC candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal at campaign rallies across Hemtabad and Karandighi near the Indo-Bangladesh border, said reports.

"We understand that foreign nationals can not participate in the electioneering process in India. When TMC is using Bangladeshi nationals (actor Ferdous) for campaigning, they are breaking the rules. He should be arrested for breach of visa rules," news agency ANI quoted BJP's JP Majumdar as saying after a delegation of the party met the EC in Kolkata.

The BJP had accused TMC of violating the model code of conduct for involving Ferdous Ahmed in campaigning. BJP alleged that it is a violation of the model code of conduct as the TMC is trying to woo the minorities.

BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh had asked if the TMC couldn't find anyone from India worthy enough to campaign. Taking a bitter jibe, Ghosh had said that the day is not far when Banerjee would invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign.