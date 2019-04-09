  • search
    BJP legislator, 5 cops killed in Maoist attack in Dantewada

    By
    |

    Dantewada, Apr 09: Five security personnel and a BJP lawmaker were killed on Tuesday after the MLA's car convoy was attacked by Maoists in Dantewada.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    The group of BJP leaders, including MLA Bheema Mandavi, was travelling for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections when it was targeted by the Naxals.

    It was an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by Maoists. While officials said three people were injured in the attack, reports said five security personnel sustained critical injuries in the incident.

    A group of CRPF personnel has been rushed to the spot in Shyamgiri under Kuakonda Police Station in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

    Dantewada, perhaps the most affected region when it comes to Naxal militancy, falls under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which is slated to go to polls on April 11. The campaigning for the polls ended a few minutes ago.

