In UP, Nadda explains all the good PM has done for farmers

BJP chief Nadda on door to door campaign in Bareilly today

New Delhi, Jan 21: BJP president J P Nadda will undertake a door to door campaign in Bareilly and hold organisational meetings with party leaders in different parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday, its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.

Party sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah may visit Mathura on Saturday for holding political meetings.

Baluni said Nadda will hold two meetings in Agra with party leaders associated with 20 assembly constituencies each before heading to Bareilly where he will also hold meetings before carrying out door to door campaign while adhering to Election Commission guidelines related to COVID-19.

Western Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in the first two phases of the seven-phase elections in the state. The BJP has announced its candidates for 108 of the 113 seats that will go to the polls on February 10 and 14.

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 9:16 [IST]