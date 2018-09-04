  • search

BJP blames Mamata Banerjee govt for Majerhat bridge collapse

    Kolkata, Sep 4: BJP leader Mukul Roy blamed the West Bengal government for the bridge collapse in Alipore area.

    "They are saying beautification of city is on, but repair work of old constructions is not on her (Mamata Banerjee) mind," he said.

    File photo of BJP leader Mulkul Roy
    File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy

    "The state government should take complete responsibilty of this collapse," he added.

    Kolkata: Part of Majerhat Flyover collapses; Several feared dead, rescue operations underway

    Meanwhile, talking to reporters, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the government is constantly monitoring the situation and rescue and relief operations will be the first priority. The CM assured that the helpline will be set up soon.

    Ensuring a detailed investigation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the relief and rescue work is the government's priority right now. "Police is investigating the matter, a detailed investigation will be done, our main focus right now is rescue and relief operations."

    A portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge in Kolkata collapsed on September 4, a police source says. Several people have been feared trapped.

    The Majerhat bridge connects the Kolkata City to Baj Baj Municipality.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 18:35 [IST]
