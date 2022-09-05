BJP attempting to create ‘civil war’ like situation: Hemant Soren

YouTube
    Ranchi, Sep 05: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting a 'civil war' like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections.

    Soren also claimed that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in "purchase" of Jharkhand MLAs.

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs
    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs. PTI Photo

    "The saffron party is trying to destabilise democratically elected governments in non-BJP ruled states... The Assam CM had also attempted to purchase Jharkhand legislators," Soren said in the assembly, amid protests by opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House, shouting slogans.

    Soren alleged that the BJP was trying to create "a civil war-like situation" in the country by fueling riots to win elections. He had earlier in the day said in the assembly that opposition BJP's "attempt to poach MLAs" had prompted the move for a confidence motion.

    Jharkhand crisis: Hemant Soren wins trust vote, opposition BJP walks outJharkhand crisis: Hemant Soren wins trust vote, opposition BJP walks out

    The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a walkout staged by BJP legislators.

    As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.

    Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case, the Election Commission (EC) communicated its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

    Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM's disqualification as an MLA.

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 14:13 [IST]
    X