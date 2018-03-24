BITSAT slot booking 2018 begins, steps here

The BITSAT slot booking 2018 has begun. You can book on the official website.

BITS Pilani is all set to conduct the examination on from May 16 to May 31. Candidates need to note that they should reserve their Test date and time before 5:00 PM on 5th April 2018. It will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Once the candidate reserves a date and time, no changes are allowed. Further, the requests for change of test centres will not be entertained.

After you have reserved the test date and time, the hall ticket with detailed instructions will be available for downloading during 12th April 2018 - 10th May 2018. Make sure that you visit this website again between these dates to download the Hall ticket and instructions.

BITSAT-2018 is a Computer based online test for Admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The application deadline and editing options for the entrance examination are now closed.

The paper will be based on objective-type multiple choice questions

It will be a three-hour duration computer-based engineering entrance exam that will consist of four sections/parts. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) slot booking 2018 is now open at bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT slot booking 2018: Steps:

Go to bitsadmission.com

Click on the CLICK HERE to book your test date and test time.

Enter your Application Number, Gender, Date of Birth and E-mail ID

Click on Proceed to complete the slot booking process

Take a printout

