Biryani seller thrashed over caste discrimination in Delhi

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 15: Caste discrimination brings a bad day for a 43-year-old biryani seller, as he was attacked and beaten by a group of men in Greater Noida area in Delhi.

A video that has gone viral on the internet shows the group of miscreants who attacked the man was heard asking how he dared to sell biriyani despite belonging to a lower caste.

Reportedly, the incident took place in Rabupura, an area that is just 66 km from the national capital on Friday.

In the video it is seen that the man standing back to the wall in front of his little kiosk was thrashed by a group of men and the bystanders remained watching without any intervention. On of the assailant was heard abusing the biryani seller and casteist slur and also demanded him to apologise.

Meanwhile, case has been registered against the three assailants under the law protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Greater Noida police has started their search to find out the culprits.

A senior police officer in Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "We saw the video yesterday and then investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details."

Actor-turned - Congress leader Urmila Matondkar has tweeted on the incident. She wrote, "Scary! We, as Indians, cannot let ourselves be untouched by such incidents... it is not our civilization/culture and this is completely against the idea of sabka saath sabka vikas," tweeted the actor in Hindi.