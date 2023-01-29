For Quick Alerts
Bird hits Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight, plane makes emergency landing
New Delhi, Jan 29: Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being hit by a bird during the take-off.
"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection", said AIX Connect spokesperson.
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 14:55 [IST]