Bird hits Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight, plane makes emergency landing

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being hit by a bird during the take-off.

    "Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection", said AIX Connect spokesperson.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 14:55 [IST]
    X