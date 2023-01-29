AirAsia flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after woman claims she has bomb

Bird hits Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight, plane makes emergency landing

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 29: Air Asia's Lucknow-Kolkata flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being hit by a bird during the take-off.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection", said AIX Connect spokesperson.

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 14:55 [IST]