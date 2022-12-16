Bilawal Bhutto’s statements on PM are a new low for Pakistan too: MEA

New Delhi, Dec 16: The comments by Pakistan's foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto is new low for Pakistan too, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Saigon Friday.

The MEA's official response was to Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations. The foreign minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," the MEA said in a statement.

"Pakistan FM's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," the ministry's statement read.

When Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue at the UN, India's external affairs minister, Dr. S Jaishankar hit back and said that those who hosted Osama Bin Laden have no right to sermonise at the council. In a reply Bilawal had launched a derogatory attack on Prime Minister Modi and the RSS, which drew severe condemnation from New Delhi.

Dr. Jaishankar also hit out at Pakistan when asked by a Pakistan journalist about terrorism emanating out of India.

"In terms of what they are saying, the truth is everybody, the world today, sees them as the epicentre of terrorism. I know we've been through two and a half years of Covid and a lot of us have brain fog as a result. But I assure you the world has not forgotten where terrorism emanates from, who has their fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region. So, I would say that it's something which they should remind themselves before indulging in the kind of fantasies which they do," India's foreign minister added.

