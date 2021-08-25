YouTube
    Bihar Unlocks: Malls, religious places, educational institutes allowed to reopen

    Patna, Aug 25: Amid declining covid cases, Bihar government on Wednesday decided to ease the restrictions further.

    Representational Image

    Making the announcement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted the relaxations of curbs imposed in the state and said that from now on, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and food stalls can be reopened with 50% capacity.

    All universities, colleges, technical teaching organisations and schools (from Class 1 to 12) will be allowed to reopen.

    Coaching centres will also be allowed to function normally, the chief minister said, adding, all educational institutes will also be allowed to conduct exams.

    With the relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and food joints will now be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 14:33 [IST]
    X