Bihar Unlocks: Malls, religious places, educational institutes allowed to reopen

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Aug 25: Amid declining covid cases, Bihar government on Wednesday decided to ease the restrictions further.

Making the announcement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted the relaxations of curbs imposed in the state and said that from now on, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and food stalls can be reopened with 50% capacity.

All universities, colleges, technical teaching organisations and schools (from Class 1 to 12) will be allowed to reopen.

Coaching centres will also be allowed to function normally, the chief minister said, adding, all educational institutes will also be allowed to conduct exams.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 14:33 [IST]