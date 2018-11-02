  • search

Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav files for divorce from Aishwarya Rai

    Patna, Nov 2: Former Bihar minister and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav has filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai.

    Yashwant Kumar Sharma,Tej Pratap Yadav's advocate, said, "They couldn't get along. The application under Hindu Marriage Act was filed through me on behalf of Tej Pratap Yadav. I can't say anything else at this moment." 

    They got married in May 2018.

    Aishwarya also comes from a political family. Her grandfather Daroga Rai was a former chief minister of Bihar while her father Chandrika Rai is a former minister and a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader.

    Their wedding was attended by several politicians including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, governor Satya Pal Malik and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. RJD chief Lalu Yadav was out on parole to attend the wedding of his son.

    bihar tej pratap yadav aishwarya rai lalu prasad yadav

