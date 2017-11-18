Bihar: Negligence by examination board cost a student his future

Sheer negligence on the part of the evaluator has cost a Bihar student his career. Class 10th student Dhananjay Kumar declared failed by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) with two marks in Hindi. However, on the contrary, an RTI query revealed that the boy has scored 79 marks in the subject.

Shattered by the unexpected results, Dhananjay Kumar wanted to take an extreme decision but stopped by his family. Also, he was not able to study properly, as per ANI.

Dhananjay Kumar, said, "I wanted to become an IITian. My dreams are shattered now. I wanted to commit suicide but my family helped me."

Dhananjay's brother said, "As per RTI, my brother scored 84.2%, 421 marks out of 500. Earlier, they gave him 2 numbers in Hindi instead of 79, reducing total marks to 344. He is declared failed.."

"We have been running to authorities since past six months," he told ANI.

Class 10th student Dhananjay Kumar declared failed by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) with 2 marks in Hindi; on the contrary RTI revealed he scored 79

OneIndia News