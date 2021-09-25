Bihar judge who asked molestation accused to wash clothes of 2000 women restrained from work

India

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, Sep 25: A lower court judge Bihar, who laid a unique condition to give bail to the molestation accused, has been reportedly restrained from judicial work. The Patna High Court passed an order asking him not to take judicial work until further notice.

As per the sources, the Patna High Court passed the order against Avinash Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge posted in Jhanjharpur sub-division of Madhubani district, after he hit headlines over a heterodox order.

Reports claim that he had earlier passed such piquant orders on a few instances earlier.

Unique Condition to Get Bail

As a way of repentance, the judge asked the molestation accused to wash and iron the clothes of 2,000 women for free.

The accused had tried to molest a woman on 17 April and he was arrested two days later following a complaint filed by the victim. "We filed a bail application in the ADJ court. During the hearing of the case, the judge, in view of his good behaviour in jail and apology in the court, has given bail to my client on the condition of washing the clothes of 2,000 women of the village, and pressing them, before handing them over to respective women," defence lawyer Parshuram Mishra is quoted as saying by the IANS.

The village head Nasima Khatoon had received a bail copy wherein she was asked to monitor Lalan on his daily free service. "This was a great decision by the court. it will give a message to respect women and also create guilt in the mind of men having anti-female nature," Nasima Khatoon said. "I will personally monitor the daily work of the accused to implement the court order. Our village has 425 women and every woman will give clothes in rotation until the 2,000 number is achieved," she added.

Lalan Kumar was given six months to complete his task after which he needs to take a report from the village head over his service and from the local police station before submitting it to the court.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 15:44 [IST]