2019 Lok Sabha elections: BJP to bank on 'One Booth, 10 Youth' strategy in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar has already gone in election mode with all its Shakti Kendra ready and working with their plans. The party is not bothered about the alliance as it is the responsibility and management of the central leadership. The party is working on One Booth, 10 Youth slogan so they are prepared for any election.

Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar Anand Jha told OneIndia that political parties like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress are trying to cause confusion in the state but people know and party workers are ready to quell it. As far as alliance of the BJP is concerned, it is very much on the right track and will do good in the state.

"We are taking not only policies of the state government but policies of the Centre to the people but the most important thing is that grass root organizational structure of the party is prepared in Bihar," said Jha.

The state BJP executive meeting is expected very soon and the BJP election campaign will take off from there. Sources in the BJP said that national BJP president was expected to visit Bihar in the last week of September to meet workers of the state with specific plans. As far as alliance is concerned, leadership will manage as per the interest of the NDA.

Jha said that workers of the Shakti Kendra and workers of the alliance partners are jointly working. Even planning of the arrangement to make people listen 'Man Ki Bat', which is a monthly feature, is facilitated by the workers of the party. It is being managed by the party workers from Panna Pramukh to other higher up party workers.

Nothing better than this could be the organisational management, "We are working as per the micro management of the national president of the BJP. This is just a slogan that One Booth, 10 Youth but there are over hundred youths in one booth so there is nothing to worry in Bihar. There are 5-6 Shakti Kendra in one mandal and its coordinator remains in touch with the party higher ups," said Jha.