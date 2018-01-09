The 29-year-old engineer, who was abducted and forced to marry a woman at gunpoint in Bihar, in December last year, on Monday moved a court seeking actions against the culprits.

Binod Kumar, a junior engineer at Jharkhand's Bokaro Steel Plant was abducted by unidentified masked men at gunpoint from Mokama, around 80km east of Patna, where had gone to meet his friend.

Kumar accused the administration of inaction and alleged that the cops were hand in glove with those who kidnapped him.

The video clips of the 'pakadua vivah' (forced marriage) which recently went viral showed Vinod Kumar, a junior manager at Bokaro Steel Plant, dressed as a groom, being thrashed and forced to perform wedding rituals in Patna's Pandarak area.

He begged for his release and cried for help, but the woman's family continued to convince him to cooperate.

Kumar has alleged in his petition to the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Barh that his abduction and the wedding was planned and executed by Surendra Yadav, the elder brother of the woman he was forcibly married to.

He said he has requested the court to initiate criminal proceedings against the culprits and order stringent actions so that such "evil and heinous practice" does not reoccur.

Kumar's family has also approached the National Human Rights Commission and other bodies in Delhi after they failed to get justice from Patna Police.

However, the woman's elder brother countered Kumar's allegation as baseless. He said both families know each other for over a decade and the wedding was being planned since last year when Kumar's father Suryug Rai suddenly fell ill.

