YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar: Buddha Purnima 2022 being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Bodh Gaya

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, May 16: In Bihar, Buddha Purnima is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety. The main function has been organized at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under pious Bodhi tree. Due to Covid pandemic this time Buddha Jayanti is being celebrated after a gap of two years.

    Bihar: Buddha Purnima 2022 being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Bodh Gaya
    Buddhist monks offer special prayer on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.PTI Photo

    Around seven thousand Buddhist monks and devotees of different countries including Japan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia have come to Bodhgaya to celebrate Buddha Purnima. A special prayer was organized under bodhi tree this morning in which monks of various countries participated They prayed for world peace. Shobha yatra was also taken out on this occasion in which a large number of devotees took part.

    Mahabodhi temple wears a festive look and areas around temple is decorated with colourful flags and flowers. Monastries of different Buddhist countries have also been nicely decorated. Tight security arrangements have been made around Mahabodhi temple. A strict vigil is being maintained to avert untoward incidents during puja celebrations.

    Comments

    More BUDDHA News  

    Read more about:

    buddha lord buddha

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X