Bihar Board Result 2018 to be declared in May

The Bihar Board Result 2018 will be declared in May. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

Sources say that the results would be declared anytime in the first week of May. The board is currently in the process of completing the evaluation.The result for both intermediate and matriculation will either be declared the same day or will be declared within a span of few days.

The board had intended to complete the evaluation process by March 15 however the process got delayed. The board had earlier planned to release the result in April itself.

In 2017, board exam results had been delayed considerably with the intermediate result being declared by May end and Matric result being declared in June.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day