Bihar board class 10th result 2018 declared: How to check the result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Bihar board's Class 10th exams conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was declared today. Jamui's Prerna Raj topped the exam by securing 457 marks out of 500. Pragya and Shikha Kumari both ranked second with 454 marks each. Anu Priya Kumari, who got 452 out of 500, ranked third.

The results are now available on biharboard.ac.in. The results are also be available on bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in.

The overall pass percentage is 68.89%. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 50.12%

According to reports, the first, second and third toppers will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively along with a laptop, an e-book and stationeries. The students obtaining fourth to tenth positions in class X will get Rs 10,000 and a laptop each

The results were announced by the Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, Chairman Anand Kishor and Principal Secretary R K Mahajan.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations were conducted between February 21 to February 28 across 1,426 centres in the state.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018- How to check:

Go to biharboard.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details such as roll number

Submit View results

Take a printout

The results can also be checked on SMS by texting - BSEB (Space) ROLLNUMBER - to 56263.



It may be recalled that the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 had been delayed. The delay came in the wake of over 40,000 answer sheets going missing. A bag containing 200 answer sheets of Bihar Class 10th Matric 2018 exam has reportedly gone missing from SS Balika Inter school in Gopalganj.

In 2017, the results for the intermediate students was declared in the last week of May. The results for the matric students was declared in June. In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination.

