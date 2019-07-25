Bihar: 3 Maoists killed in encounter

Aurangabad (Bihar), July 25; Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Bihar on Thursday, police said. The firefight took place around noon between CPI(Maoist) cadre and a joint team of the CRPF's CoBRA squad and the Special Task Force (STF) of the police in Satandiya jungles under Deo police station limits, they said.

While CRPF officials said the encounter took place in a forest area in Gaya district, state police said the spot of the gunfight was in adjoining Aurangabad district. Acting on a tip off that Maoist leader Abhijeet Yadav's gang is likely to meet in Satandiya jungles, the joint operation was launched.

In the ensuing shootout, three Maoists were killed, but several others managed to escape, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rajesh Kumar Singh said, adding search operations have been launched after sealing off the district borders.

As guns fell silent, the bodies of three Naxals were found in the spot, police said. Police seized seven rifles, including an AK-47, several cartridges and other items including food materials from the site. Abhijeet Yadav is wanted in over two dozen criminal cases in various police stations in Aurangabad district.

