Bihar: 19 arrested in connection with attack on Nitish's convoy

Bihar police on Saturday said that 19 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday.

"19 people arrested in connection with the attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar convoy yesterday. Investigation underway," news agency ANI quoted Anand Kishore, Commissioner, Patna Division as saying.

Nitish Kumar's convoy was on Friday reportedly attacked in Nandar village of Buxar district. Kumar was on a 'samiksha yatra' when his car was pelted with stones.

[Nitish Kumar's convoy attacked in Buxar]

Kumar was not hurt in the incident but a few of his security personnel were said to have received injuries. Reports suggest that some villagers may have indulged in stone pelting due to lack of development in the area. Ironically, Kumar was visiting to the village to assess the development in the area.

