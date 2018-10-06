Bihar: 18-year-old Muslim girl tied to tree, thrashed for being in love with Hindu boy

Nawada, Oct 5: A 18-year-old Muslim girl was tied to tree and was thrashed in Bihar's Nawada district for eloping with a Hindu boy.

The incident happened on Wednesday (October 3) in Jogiya Maran village falling under Rajauli police station in Nawada. She remained tied to the tree for around five hours.

[Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal: CBI arrests one more person]

What is even more horrific is the girl's parents supported the punishment. They stood by and watched her being beaten up. The entire incident was filmed and the video has gone viral on social media.The video shows that many villagers watched the assault and the girl fainted several times, but that did not deter the men from thrashing her.

On September 30, the girl fled from her village to stay with the boy. When the family learnt of her absence, they started looking for her. The girl's family came to know that she was with the boy and soon went to his place to bring her back.

[Day after Centre's appeal, Bihar, Chandigarh reduces prices of petrol and diesel]

The police received the incident's information and reached the spot. They took the girl's statement.

In a statement she gave to the media later, the woman said she had run away of her own free will.

But her own father said the punishment was justified by the 'crime' committed by his daughter. "We want her to get married to someone from our own caste and not outside of it," he said.