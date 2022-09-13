YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bihar: 1 killed, nine injured in firing by bike-borne assailants at different locations in Begusarai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Begusarai, Sep 13: At least one person was killed, and 8 others were injured after they were shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Begusarai. According to reports, it is being told that the criminals fired in Bachwara, Phulwaria, Chakia, and Teghra police stations. Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the govt hospital in Teghra.

    Bihar: 1 killed, nine injured in firing by bike-borne assailants at different locations in Begusarai
    Photo credit: ANI/Twitter

    Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar and District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha have launched a search operation to nab shooters and further investigation in the case is underway.

    Man arrested in Delhi over firing incidentMan arrested in Delhi over firing incident

    Speaking on the matter, Union Minister and Begusarai MP said, "there is no government in Bihar, and no fear of law among criminals. The criminals fearlessly fired at several people & travelled 30 km across 4 police station areas, but they weren't caught by police. CM should give a statement on this."

    "We demand that the state government should give ex-gratia amount of at least Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs each to those injured in the firing incident," BJP Begusarai MP said.

    Comments

    More BIHAR News  

    Read more about:

    bihar

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X