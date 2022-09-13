Bihar: 1 killed, nine injured in firing by bike-borne assailants at different locations in Begusarai

Begusarai, Sep 13: At least one person was killed, and 8 others were injured after they were shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Begusarai. According to reports, it is being told that the criminals fired in Bachwara, Phulwaria, Chakia, and Teghra police stations. Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the govt hospital in Teghra.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar and District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha have launched a search operation to nab shooters and further investigation in the case is underway.

Man arrested in Delhi over firing incident

Speaking on the matter, Union Minister and Begusarai MP said, "there is no government in Bihar, and no fear of law among criminals. The criminals fearlessly fired at several people & travelled 30 km across 4 police station areas, but they weren't caught by police. CM should give a statement on this."

"We demand that the state government should give ex-gratia amount of at least Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs each to those injured in the firing incident," BJP Begusarai MP said.

