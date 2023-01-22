'Bigg Boss 12' winner Dipika, Shoiab expecting their first child

TV, washing machine, fridge prices likely to go up by 10% in 2021: Here's why

India

oi-Prakash KL

Television couple has revealed that they are set to welcome a new member to their family.

Mumbai, Jan 22: 'Bigg Boss 12' winner and television actor Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child together.

The couple have announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts. "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai...Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one," Shoaib wrote.

He broke the news with an adorable picture in which he could be seen sitting with his wife Dipika in white outfits and white caps with 'Mom to be' and 'Dad to be' text written on it. The couple can be seen showing their back to the camera lens. Friends, family and fans flooded the post with red hearts and congratulatory comments.

"Congratulations for the new beginning," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Masha'Allah mashallah very happy to hear this news lots of love and prayers for both of you." "Mashallah we all are excited and happy for you," another fan commented. A user wrote, "Congratulations both of you and your family we are so happy to hear this."

Shoaib and Dipika shared screen space in the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka'. After falling in love with each other, the two got married in February 2018.

On the other hand, Shoaab has shared yet another post with a message, "Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours❤️ Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon❤️❤️❤️ Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one ❤️. [sic]"

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 17:08 [IST]