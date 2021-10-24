Why do you hate Nehru so much? Sanjay Raut asks Centre

Bid to defame Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut shares a video of Aryan Khan, slams NCB

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 24: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday shared a purported video of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan apparently at NCB custody and said the allegations that a witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case was made to sign on blank paper by the anti-drug agency is shocking.

"Also there are reports that there was demand of huge money. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming true. The police should take suo moto cognisance," Raut tweeted.

Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah'shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil

Police shd tk suo moto cognizance@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/zipBcZiRSm — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 24, 2021

The video comes amid Prabhakar Sail, an aide of KP Gosavi allegation that the central agency made him sign blank panchnama papers.

Sail claimed that he overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza that "you put a bomb of Rs 25 crores, let's settle for Rs 18 crore." Of the said amount, it was alleged that Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede," reports NDTV.

Based on a tip-off, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise ship last Saturday and claimed to have recovered banned drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan.

The incident took a political turn when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday claimed that the raid was "fake" and that "outsiders" were involved in it.

Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.

Malik had claimed that 'Gosavi', who is seen escorting Aryan Khan in one of the videos, was not an NCB official, and his social media profile states that he is a private detective based in Kuala Lumpur.

He had also said that two men were seen escorting Arbaaz Merchant, also arrested in the case, in another video, and one of them is a member of the BJP, (later identified as Manish Bhanushali).