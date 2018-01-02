Bhima Koregaon Violence: Complaint against Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid

A complaint has been submitted against Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in Pune for allegedly making provocative statements during an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.

The complaint has alleged that the statements by the two activists led to tension between two communities.

Earlier, police registered cases against right-wing activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly inciting the violence at Bhima Koregaon. A case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ekbote and Bhide at Pimpri police station.

Incidences of violence were reported across the state today, especially in the western Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.

OneIndia News