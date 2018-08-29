  • search

Bhima Koregaon Raids: Country heading towards dictatorship, says Lalu Prasad

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Patna, Aug 29: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said the country was heading towards dictatorship. He was reacting to the arrest of five human rights activists and alleged Maoist sympathisers, including Left ideologue Varavara Rao, in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima riots in Maharashtra.

    File Photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav
    File Photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav

    The raids took place at 10 places in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Haryana.

    Also Read | Bhima Koregaon probe: Place all activists under house arrest for now says SC

    "The arrest of five intellectuals and activists on the charge of hatching a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not good...the country is heading towards dictatorship," Prasad said at the Patna airport before leaving for Ranchi to appear before the Jharkhand High Court, which had given him provisional bail for medical treatment.

    Several opposition parties, including the Congress and the CPM, have lashed out at the government over the arrest of activists and raids by police at their residences across five states.

    Also Read | Raids on naxal sympathisers: Details of the 5 arrested persons

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave interim relief to the activists, arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, saying they can be kept only under house arrest till the next hearing of the case.

    Read more about:

    lalu prasad yadav rjd modi government bhima koregaon

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue